Analysts Expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to announce $121.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.40 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $106.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $488.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $494.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $532.20 million, with estimates ranging from $529.70 million to $534.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $88.08 on Friday. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

