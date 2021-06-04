Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to report sales of $392.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $365.23 million and the highest is $431.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $286.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $238.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.68. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $167.47 and a 12-month high of $301.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

