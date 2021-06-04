Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post $134.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.45 million and the lowest is $127.74 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $126.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $557.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $538.96 million to $578.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $604.22 million, with estimates ranging from $582.48 million to $645.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.31.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.