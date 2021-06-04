Analysts Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trevena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 840,534 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 274,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 863,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 169.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,474. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.46.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

