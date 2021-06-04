Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Great Portland Estates (GPOR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Great Portland Estates (LON: GPOR):

5/21/2021 – Great Portland Estates had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Great Portland Estates had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Great Portland Estates had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Great Portland Estates had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Great Portland Estates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Great Portland Estates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:GPOR opened at GBX 739 ($9.66) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,130.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 756.50 ($9.88).

Get Great Portland Estates Plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is -0.16%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.