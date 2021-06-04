Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Northland Power (NPIFF)

Northland Power (OTCMKTS: NPIFF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2021 – Northland Power was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating.

5/14/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $49.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from C$52.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$48.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

NPIFF stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Northland Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

