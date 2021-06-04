Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for EastGroup Properties (EGP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) recently:

6/1/2021 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $163.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $153.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $145.00 to $152.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $152.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/21/2021 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $158.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EGP stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,137. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.47 and a 1-year high of $165.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

