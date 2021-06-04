Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pure Storage (PSTG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) recently:

5/27/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Pure Storage was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/25/2021 – Pure Storage had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Pure Storage had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

4/23/2021 – Pure Storage is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

PSTG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,535. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Pure Storage Inc alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $1,633,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 150,328 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.