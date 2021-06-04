Analyzing UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) & Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Riverview Financial and UBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A UBS Group 1 4 9 0 2.57

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Financial and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Financial -34.21% 5.81% 0.41% UBS Group 19.84% 11.67% 0.63%

Volatility & Risk

Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riverview Financial and UBS Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Financial $54.82 million 1.85 -$21.21 million N/A N/A UBS Group $36.03 billion 1.67 $6.56 billion $1.79 9.19

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Summary

UBS Group beats Riverview Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It also offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of February 1, 2021, it operated 25 community banking offices and 3 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Blair, Bucks, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients. This segment also provides wealth planning, investing, philanthropy, corporate and banking services, and family advisory services, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. This division serves institutional, corporate, and wealth management clients. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

