AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $652.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.06. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,891,300 shares of company stock valued at $55,370,270. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

