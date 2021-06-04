Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Trading 2.1% Higher

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$37.49 and last traded at C$37.20. Approximately 15,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 36,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AND shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

