ankrETH (aEth) Price Reaches $2,665.85 on Exchanges

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for $2,665.85 or 0.07097918 BTC on popular exchanges. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $78.19 million and approximately $100,336.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ankrETH has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00078768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.15 or 0.01022803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.57 or 0.10196370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053905 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.