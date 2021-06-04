AnRKey X Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $181,486.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.00310121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00250529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.83 or 0.01178604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,027.76 or 1.00132096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,547,513 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com

