ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is Progressive Investment Management Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for about 3.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,536. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.68 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,597 shares of company stock worth $2,695,859. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.88.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

