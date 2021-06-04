ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,671 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of ANSYS worth $44,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ANSYS by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in ANSYS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $329.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.41. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.68 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,597 shares of company stock worth $2,695,859 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

