Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Anthem by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.50.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $395.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

