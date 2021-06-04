Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Shares Down 0.6%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 17,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 39,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

