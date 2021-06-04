Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,612.50 ($21.07). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,545.50 ($20.19), with a volume of 1,055,169 shares.
ANTO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,738.58. The company has a market capitalization of £15.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69.
About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
