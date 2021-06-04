Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,612.50 ($21.07). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,545.50 ($20.19), with a volume of 1,055,169 shares.

ANTO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,738.58. The company has a market capitalization of £15.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

