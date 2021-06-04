Aphria (TSE:APHA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.55. 9,609,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 6,161,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APHA. CIBC raised their price target on Aphria to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Standpoint Research lowered their price objective on Aphria from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

