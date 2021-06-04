apM Coin (APM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.73 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. apM Coin has a total market cap of $9.73 million and $504,786.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00078048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.01005195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.76 or 0.09799535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051951 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.