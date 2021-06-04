Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.5% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 719,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,320 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Apple by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 103,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

Apple stock opened at $123.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.19 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

