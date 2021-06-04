Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.9% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.54 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.19 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

