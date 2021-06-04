AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,763,819. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.01. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

