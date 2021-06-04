Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $15.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.13 billion to $18.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Shares of APTV opened at $155.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 190.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 140.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 69,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $15,953,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

