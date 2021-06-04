APY.Finance (APY) Achieves Market Cap of $22.16 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.16 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.00310121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00250529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.83 or 0.01178604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,027.76 or 1.00132096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,057,451 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.