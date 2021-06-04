Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Down 4.4%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.73 and last traded at $57.73. 3,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 362,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. Citigroup began coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $885.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.