Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.63) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.63) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.86). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of ARQT opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 876,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,255,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,450 shares of company stock worth $794,606 over the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.