Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Holdings Boosted by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 317.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,328. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.52. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

