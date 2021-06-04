Arepacoin 1-Day Volume Tops $26.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 55.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 48% higher against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $109,043.82 and approximately $26.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,163,015 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.