Argon Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. Argon has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $300,115.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argon has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00069090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00295568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00238820 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.70 or 0.01192574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.90 or 1.00252877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

