Arianee (ARIA20) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.45 Million

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00003253 BTC on popular exchanges. Arianee has a market cap of $31.45 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arianee has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00069090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00295568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00238820 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.70 or 0.01192574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.90 or 1.00252877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

