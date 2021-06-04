Arianee Hits Market Capitalization of $29.87 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Arianee has a market cap of $29.87 million and $1,590.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arianee has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arianee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00066303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00296693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00239376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.01080771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,797.61 or 1.00280666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arianee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.