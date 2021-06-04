Arion Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Arion has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $52,862.34 and $24.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00069090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00295568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00238820 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.70 or 0.01192574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.90 or 1.00252877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,055,871 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.