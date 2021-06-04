Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather Sells 417 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.63, for a total value of $141,208.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,645.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $71,061.12.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $131,381.12.

On Thursday, April 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $126,793.02.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $343.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $345.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

