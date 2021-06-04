Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 679.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,805.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $343.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $345.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $126,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $23,287,105. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

