Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock opened at $343.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.57. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $345.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $2,673,029.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,753.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,861.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $23,287,105. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

