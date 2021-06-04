Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) shares traded up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.64. 643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

