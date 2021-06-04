Ark Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00003205 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $156.30 million and $2.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016330 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000722 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,728,724 coins and its circulating supply is 129,607,827 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.