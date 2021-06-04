ARMOR Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $38.84 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.00310121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00250529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.83 or 0.01178604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,027.76 or 1.00132096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,465,172 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

