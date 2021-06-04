Arthedge Capital Management LLC Invests $11.40 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,000. Facebook makes up 6.2% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.49. 321,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,796,625. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,893,503 shares of company stock valued at $579,939,899. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

