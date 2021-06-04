Arthedge Capital Management LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $44.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,392.47. The stock had a trading volume of 49,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,273.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

