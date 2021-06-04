Arthedge Capital Management LLC Invests $4.72 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,678,652 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $43.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,447.70. 57,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,639. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,303.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.