Arthedge Capital Management LLC Invests $8.06 Million in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,000. QuantumScape accounts for about 4.4% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

QS traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 144,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133,705. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.87. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $4,045,043.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,929,745.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,187,508 shares of company stock worth $30,045,750.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

