Arthedge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,361,000. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 10.0% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,433 shares of company stock valued at $64,194,101. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.99. The company had a trading volume of 156,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of -487.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.87 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.