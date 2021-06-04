Arthedge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,000. MongoDB makes up 4.4% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in MongoDB by 77.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $1,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,081,491.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock traded up $23.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.88. 65,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,071. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

