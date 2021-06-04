Arthedge Capital Management LLC Takes $4.30 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000. Mastercard comprises 2.3% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.12. The company had a trading volume of 35,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $360.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.