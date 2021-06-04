Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 20,572 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 943,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.12% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $57,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,262,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,630,000 after purchasing an additional 145,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,837,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 977,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,981,000 after purchasing an additional 136,064 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

Shares of DSGX opened at $61.67 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 1.08.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

