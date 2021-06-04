Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462,071 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 4.10% of EVO Payments worth $93,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 346,297 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,628,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 274,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,743 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -186.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

EVOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $57,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,015.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,112 shares of company stock worth $3,139,425. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

