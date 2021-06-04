Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.93% of Morningstar worth $89,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Morningstar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Morningstar by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $52,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $231.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.19 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total transaction of $2,851,910.88. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $735,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,133.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,716 shares of company stock valued at $50,815,484. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

