Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 443,802 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.07% of Vericel worth $53,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 120.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,236 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,223,000 after acquiring an additional 112,653 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after acquiring an additional 104,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vericel by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 690,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 92,313 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $54.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.09 and a beta of 2.10. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

